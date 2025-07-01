Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches New Book ‘The Untold Kerala Story’, Inspired by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s finest directors and producers, known for delivering some of the industry's most impactful classics. Among his boldest creations is The Kerala Story, a powerful and daring film that earned immense acclaim for addressing a sensitive and often-ignored subject. Building on the film’s impact, a book inspired by it—titled The Untold Kerala Story—has now been launched. Authored by Sudipto Sen and Ambika JK, the book was unveiled at a special event by the Honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta. The launch was graced by the authors, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and several esteemed dignitaries.

आज इंडिया इंटरनेशनल सेंटर (IIC) में प्रख्यात लेखक-निर्देशक श्री सुदीप्तो सेन जी और लेखिका श्रीमती अंबिका जी द्वारा रचित पुस्तक "The Untold Kerala Story" का लोकार्पण किया। यह मात्र एक पुस्तक नहीं, बल्कि उन असंख्य बेटियों की पीड़ा और हृदय विदारक संघर्ष की गूंज है, जिन्होंने केरल… pic.twitter.com/bXkUqhgUKf — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 30, 2025

Following the event, CM Rekha Gupta took to Twitter to share her thoughts, praising the book for shedding light on critical issues in Kerala. She congratulated the filmmakers and authors for their courageous storytelling and lauded the book’s contribution to national discourse. The book is all set to find immense success and resonate with a wide audience, following the massive box office triumph of the film. The Kerala Story remains one of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s most talked-about and impactful projects to date.

Talking about Vipul’s upcoming work and projects, he has an exciting slate of upcoming projects under his banner, Sunshine Pictures, reinforcing his commitment to bold and original storytelling. Leading the lineup is Governor starring Manoj Bajpayee—an intense political thriller. Another big project is Hisaab, a heist drama directed by Shah himself, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. Co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, both films promise gripping narratives and powerful performances.