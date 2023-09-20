Delhi High Court orders WhatsApp, Telegram to deactivate groups of Jawan pirates

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed social media companies Meta and Telegram to deactivate all the groups on WhatsApp and Telegram channels selling pirated copies of Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan. The Court has also ordered the social media platforms and major mobile networks including Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL to reveal the information of phone number holders circulating such copies online so as to enable legal action against them. A plea was moved by producer of the film Jawan and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order in favour of Red Chillies Entertainment. For Red Chillies senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao and advocate Nizam Pasha along with Chandrima Mitra and Parag Khandhar assisted by advocate Krishan Kumar appeared in the court.

The production house filed a police complaint against Rohit and others on September 13 at Mumbai's Santacruz police station for selling illegal copies online. As per a report by Bar and Bench, the court even came down heavily on Rohit Sharma, who was identified for illegally selling copies of the film at a nominal price on WhatsApp. Delhi High Court also ordered Meta to activate Rohit's WhatsApp number and to remove his group on the platform along with his pages on Meta's other platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. On its 13 day of release, Jawan became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 450 crore mark, surpassing Gadar 2 and Pathaan's records. The film is all begun its journey to reach the prestigous Rs 500 crore club.