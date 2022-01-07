Delhi leg of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ postponed

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger 3's shoot schedule in Delhi has been postponed. According to a report in Mid-Day, Tiger 3 had lined up a 15-day shoot schedule in Delhi. Salman and Katrina had last shot together for the film in Europe in September. They will be shooting some dramatic scenes during the Delhi stint. However, with the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, the makers of the film, including producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have decided to cancel the Delhi schedule.

The new portal also quoted a trade source who revealed that it is best not to plan big outdoor shooting schedules for now. The source said, "It's a well-thought-out decision by Adi, Maneesh and the team. The portions in question will be shot at real locations. Since the Omicron threat is looming, the makers are choosing to be cautious. While [other] challenging schedules were completed through the pandemic, the team didn't want to take any unnecessary risk." YRF then decided to push the date due to the surge in Omicron cases in the country. Salman has reprised his role as RAW agent Tiger in Tiger 3. Katrina will be seen in her role as ISI agent Zoya. Tiger 3 is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Before Turkey, Tiger 3 was shot in some parts of Russia and in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film. He will start shooting for the same in February.