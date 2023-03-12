Delhi Police to probe allegations of foul play in Satish Kaushik's death

Delhi police on Sunday stated that they have initiated an inquiry into allegations of "foul play" made by a woman in connection with the death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. According to the police, the wife of one person named Vikas Malu has alleged foul play in the death of Satish Kaushik who passed away on March 9 due to a cardiac arrest.The police stated that they have launched an investigation into the allegation and an inspector-level officer from the South West district of Delhi has been directed to probe the entire matter. Accordingly, the complainant who has levelled the allegations will be called by the police to record the statement.

"In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement," Delhi police said in a statement quoted by ANI.On March 11, the wife of a Delhi & Dubai-based businessman lodged a police complaint with the Delhi police against her husband, alleging foul play in the death of the Bollywood actor.

According to the complainant, her husband allegedly owed Rs 15 crore to the late filmmaker. She further alleged that the actor wanted the money back and confronted her husband about it in their Dubai home in 2022. She claimed that she witnessed an altercation between Kaushik and her husband in August 2022 at her Dubai home. Earlier, as reported by the PTI, Delhi police allegedly recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where Satish Kaushik reportedly attended a party before his death.