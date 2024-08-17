Demi Moore shares emotional birthday wish for daughter Rumer

Los Angeles, Aug 17 Hollywood actress Demi Moore, who is known for films such as ‘Parasite’, ‘Disclosure’, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ and others, has shared a heartwarming wish for her daughter Rumer on the latter’s birthday.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a set of 2 pictures. The first picture is a throwback picture of herself with Rumer in which the actress can be seen hugging her newborn daughter as she lay beside her.

The second picture is a monochromatic image of the mother-daughter duo as the actress lay resting atop her grown up daughter.

The actress also penned a sweet note in the caption for her daughter. She wrote, “Rumer, you will always be my baby! Happy birthday, my love. To a new year beyond measure. I love and adore you”.

Rumer took to the comments section, and expressed her love for her mother as she wrote, “Oh mama I love you so much”.

Rumer is Demi Moore’s daughter from her 2nd marriage with actor Bruce Willis whom she married in November 1987. She and Bruce Willis have three daughters together: Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis. They got divorced on October 18, 2000.

Despite the divorce, the actress maintains a close friendship with the ‘Armageddon’ actor and his current spouse Emma Heming Willis, and has assisted her and their respective children with caretaking for Willis as his health declined.

In 2003, Moore began dating actor Ashton Kutcher. They married on September 24, 2005. The wedding was attended by about 150 close friends and family of the couple, including Bruce Willis. In November 2011, Demi Moore announced her decision to end her marriage to Kutcher. After over a year of separation, Kutcher filed for divorce from Moore on December 21, 2012, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

