Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct film based on nonfiction book 'Nuclear War: A Scenario'

Washington [US], April 5 : After the success of 'Dune: Part Two', Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is in talks to direct a film, which is an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's nonfiction book 'Nuclear War: A Scenario', reported Variety.

Legendary Entertainment, an American film production company has chosen Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen's nonfiction book 'Nuclear War: A Scenario' for a potential reteam with 'Dune: Part Two' director Denis Villeneuve.

The production company also confirmed that it is working with Villeneuve to develop a third 'Dune' film. His producing partner Tanya Lapointe would also be a part of the project.

According to Variety, Jacobsen's book, which was released on March 26, "explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made."

Meanwhile, Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two' continues to do well at the box office, having earned 630 million dollars worldwide. The sequel, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and others is now the top-grossing picture of 2024. In the film, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides. Villeneuve's first 'Dune' film, released in 2021, earned 402 million dollars worldwide.

Jacobsen's other books include 'Area 51', 'Operation Paperclip', 'The Pentagon's Brain', 'Phenomena', 'Surprise', 'Kill Vanish', and 'First Platoon'. As a writer and producer for TV, her credits include 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan', reported Variety.

