Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CSMT

Prime minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, and inaugurate, among other things, a new educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Marol. Traffic would be diverted from certain roads on account of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Friday.

Mumbai-Solapur train, the ninth Vande Bharat train to be launched in the country will connect the country's commercial capital to the City of Textiles and Hutatmas in Maharashtra and ensure faster connectivity to pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune. According to the officials, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, among other dignitaries, will be present at the CSMT function.