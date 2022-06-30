'Destruction is imminent': Kangana Ranaut reacts after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

After Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post as chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut has shared her views on the entire controversy. Sharing the video message, Kangana wrote in the caption, “When evil takes over, destruction is imminent. After that, there is creation. The lotus of life blooms.” In the video itself, Kangana said that the current time is most pivotal in the history of Indian democracy since 1975. "In 2020, I had said that democracy is all about faith. And anyone who gets drunk on power and breaks people's faith, he will surely get his pride broken as well. And this is not a power of anyone in particular but one someone with purity of character.

About Shiv Sena's end of reign, she said, “Hanuman ji is considered the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. And when Shiv Sena itself bans Hanuman Chalisa, even Shiva himself can't save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”Kangana had earlier called Uddhav Thackeray ‘worse product of nepotism’ in 2020. After Uddhav took a veiled dig at her for criticising Mumbai, she wrote in a tweet, “You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME.”Uddhav Thackeray had resigned soon after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor B S Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.The actor had also lashed out at him after the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) partially demolished her Mumbai office citing defiance of structural norms. She had tweeted, “Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow. Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing.”

