Devanny Pinn to make directorial debut with thriller 'Black Mass'

Washington [US], March 17 : Hollywood actor Devanny Pinn is all set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming crime thriller 'Black Mass'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, 'Black Mass' is inspired by real events and is set over a 24-hour period in Florida during the winter of 1978 when college girls were being stalked by a serial killer.

Helmed by Devanny Pinn, and penned by Chris Brew and Jordan Gouveia, the film will star 'The Walking Dead' fame Lew Temple, and Jeremy London, Lisa Wilcox and Michelle Romano, with Romano also serving as producer. Also joining the cast are Kathleen Kinmont, Eva Hamilton, Chelsea Gilson, Jenny Wenger, Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), Andrew Sykes, Jennifer Lynn Warren and Susan Ler, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film has nothing to do with Johnny Depp's 2015 gangster drama film of the same name.

'Black Mass' is produced by Pinn's Jaguar Motion Pictures and Roman Media for Cleopatra Entertainment.

"I'm grateful to Cleopatra for giving me the opportunity to direct my first feature with them. They continue to be supportive of me and independent art," said Pinn, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Devanny is known for her performance in films like 'Battle For Saipan', 'Frost', 'The Dawn', 'Bus Party To Hell', 'House of Manson', 'Dead Sea' and 'Cross Breed'.

