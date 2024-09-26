Devara Part 1 Release: NTR Jr. Fans Ignite a Global Celebration

The celebration of 'Devara Day' has officially begun, unleashing an electrifying wave of enthusiasm across the globe. Fans of man of masses NTR Jr. are showing their love in grand fashion, from towering cutouts draped in confetti and garlands to euphoric reactions at Beyond Fest. The fan frenzy is a testament to the global phenomenon that NTR Jr. has become.

A Thunderous Start at Beyond Fest Day 1 of Beyond Fest kicked off with a special screening of RRR, but the true showstopper was the exclusive reveal of the Devara: Part 1 trailer. The audience's response was nothing short of explosive—cheers, applause, and chants filled the air as NTR Jr.'s commanding screen presence left the crowd spellbound. This monumental trailer debut has set the stage for what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.Fan Frenzy Across the Globe In India, the frenzy reached new heights as fans across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered to celebrate NTR Jr. Massive cutouts were showered with flower garlands, and videos circulating on social media show fans performing special rituals, including the iconic practice of pouring milk on his towering images as a mark of devotion.

But this celebration isn’t limited to India. NTR Jr.'s global fanbase, which saw exponential growth after the worldwide success of RRR, has taken the excitement to an international level. Fans from the US, UK, Australia, and beyond are eagerly awaiting the release of Devara: Part 1. Advance Booking in Hindi: A Roaring Start Meanwhile, in the Hindi-speaking regions, advance bookings for Devara: Part 1 have opened with a bang. The response has been overwhelming, with packed house predictions already making waves. As the anticipation grows, fans are racing to secure their seats for opening day, further fueling the buzz around the film. The excitement surrounding Devara: Part 1 and NTR Jr.'s magnetic star power is truly unprecedented. His ability to captivate audiences with his versatility and charisma has made him a beloved figure not only in India but across the world. The outpouring of affection from his fans, combined with the international anticipation for Devara: Part 1, underscores his unparalleled status in global cinema.