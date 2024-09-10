Devara Trailer: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan Lives Up To The Hype With High-Octane Action Sequence

The highly anticipated trailer of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of the epic showdown between the two powerful lead characters. The trailer shows Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in a brutal avatar. The duo is ready to ride the high tides of the sea as they clash against each other. The makers promise a high-octane drama on the big screen.

Devara: Part 1 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and marks Jr NTR’s first release since his international blockbuster, RRR. This also marks Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first Telugu film.

Speaking about working with Jr NTR, Janhvi said in a previous media chat, “I really manifested working with Jr NTR so much I think for one year I was like please mujhe mauka mile mujhe mauka mile and finally it’s happening!" Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, has set a new record by becoming the fastest Indian film to sell more than 15,000 tickets in the US. The milestone was reached within days of the film's pre-sale tickets becoming available, showcasing the strong anticipation surrounding the movie ahead of its official release. Devara will release in cinemas on September 27, 2024. It has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.