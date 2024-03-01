Devoleena Bhattacharjee Seeks PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar's Help After Her Friend Shot Dead In US

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared heartbreaking news with her followers on Friday, revealing that her friend, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in the US on Tuesday evening. Devoleena took to her official X account to express her grief and requested the intervention of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening.



Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood.



In a detailed note, Devoleena conveyed the shocking incident, stating, " My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood. Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from kolkata. Excellent dancer , was pursuing PHD , was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown. Some friends in US are trying to claim the body but still no update about it. @IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. Atleast we should know the reason of his murder. @DrSJaishankar @narendramodi”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee urged the Indian Embassy in the US, tagging the official X accounts of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting their intervention in the matter.

Devoleena gained fame for her role in the TV series "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya" and has also appeared in two seasons of Salman Khan's reality show "Bigg Boss." The actress has worked in several television shows, including “Laal Ishq." She married her boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in 2022.