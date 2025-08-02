Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Film Opens with Rs 4.31 Crore

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Romantic drama Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri made a modest start at the box office with Rs 4.31 crore gross box office collection (GBOC) on its opening day, Friday. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.85 per cent. Morning shows saw 15.02 per cent occupancy while afternoon and evening shows recorded 22.29 and 22.03 per cent respectively. The night shows witnessed a jump with 32.07 per cent occupancy.

Mohabbat ka safar has just begun…and it’s only getting more beautiful!❤️



Book your tickets.

🔗 - https://t.co/gRXkCItDRI#DHADAK2 IN CINEMAS NOW. pic.twitter.com/JZ6YoqH0wR — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 2, 2025

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar along with Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra and Pragati Deshmukh, the film has been made on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore.

The story revolves around a law student from a marginalised community who falls in love with his classmate Vidhi, a girl from an upper-caste family. The narrative follows their emotional struggle as the girl’s family tries to suppress the relationship in the name of honour.

Dhadak 2 also features Deeksha Joshi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Manjiri Pupala, Vipin Sharma and Dishank Arora in key roles.