'Dhak Dhak': Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah bring 'Re Banjara' for road trip getaway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Dhak Dhak' on Friday unveiled the soulful title track of the film 'Re Banjara'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh treated fans with 'Re Banjara' music video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Two wheels, endless roads and unforgettable memories

#DhakDhak title track #ReBanjara out NOW. In cinemas 13th October."

'Re Banjara,' a song that beautifully encapsulates the soul and essence of the film. This heartfelt track captures the spirit of these women as they spreads their wings and embarks on an adventurous road.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh lend their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah. The music is composed by Rishi Dutta and produced by Sandeep Chatterjee and Rishi Dutta. 'Re Banjara' is truly the soul of the film, making it a perfect fit for your road trip getaway.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film's narrative revolves around four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La. The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies.

'Dhak Dhak' is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Apart from this, Fatima will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's film 'Metro..In Dino' and in Meghna Gulzar's next 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor