Dhanashree Verma's Photos with Choreographer Pratik Utekar Spark Viral Buzz

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has garnered significant attention on social media due to a viral Instagram picture with choreographer Pratik Utekar. The image sparked curiosity among netizens, prompting discussions. Pratik shared the photo with Dhanashree, captioning it, "Finally realized we are neighbors hahahahaha @dhanashree9. Fighter of our show."

With both Pratik and Dhanashree's picture going viral, netizens have taken a jibe at the latter, as the comments on Instagram state. Nevertheless, the choreographer has disabled comments on the post now. The photo surfaced from the party organised by Farah Khan after the season 11 of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, with Chahal also present for the occasion.Pratik Utekar, meanwhile, emerged triumphant in the Dance Deewane Juniors and Nach Baliye 2007.