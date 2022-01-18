Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth part ways after 18 years of marriage

In a what comes as a shocking news for all cinema lovers Actor Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways as a couple. The 'Atrangi Re' actor announced the same on Twitter. He wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Aishwaryaa also shared the statement on her Instagram and concluded it by adding, "Much love always to you all :) God speed. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth." Alongside the post, she wrote, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, superstar Rajinikanth's eldest daughter on 18 November 2004. They have two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.