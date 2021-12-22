Dhanush picks Sonam Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan, as the best co-star

South superstar Dhanush who made his Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with the film Raanjhanaa alongside Sonam Kapoor is all set to make his third appearance in Bollywood with film Atrangi Re, before Atrangi he also worked with Amitabh Bachchan's Shamitabh in 2015. And now making his come back after six years, Dhanush seems really excited for his next hit in Hindi cinema.

Recenlty, Dhanush and his co-star Sara Ali Khan from film the film Atrangi Re appeared on "Koffee Shots With Karan'. Where the latter was given a choice between Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor, as a best co-star, without taking a minute Dhanush pick Sonam's name over Sara. To which Sara replied, “Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my...”.



While Dhanush further explained why he choose Sonam, he said “Not taking away the kindness, sweetness, fun (that) Sara (brought) on the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,”.



During the talk Dhanush also admitted that he was worried about Sara's casting in the film Atrangi Re, he said “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?’”. While the director was having full faith in Sara.

Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, Along with Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will be also seen in the movie.