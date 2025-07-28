Dhanush turns 42: From Sonam Kapoor to Kajol, celebrities pen heartfelt wishes for 'Raanjhanaa' actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : Dhanush has turned 42 years old today. The film fraternity has poured in their birthday wishes for the 'Raanjhanaa' actor.

Dhanush's Bollywood debut co-star Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo with the actor on his 42nd birthday. In the picture, the duo is seen giving a pose for the camera, dressed in ethnic wear.

Dhanush donned a traditional South Indian attire comprising a while lungi and shirt, while Sonam Kapoor wore a saree.

"Happy Birthday Dhanush," wrote Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram handle while sharing the photo.

Dhanush's 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2' co-actor and superstar Kajol also penned a beautiful message for the actor on his 42nd birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever-cool and quietly brilliant Dhanush".

She also shared a beautiful photo along with the caption.

Aanand L Rai, the director who gave a huge break to South actor Dhanush in Bollywood with the film 'Raanjhanaa', penned the lyrics of the song 'Tum Tak' to convey his heartfelt emotions for the actor on his 42nd birthday.

He wrote, "Meri har mann maani bas tumtak. Mere sukh dukh aate jaate yaar tumtak !!! I never thought these lines will become my emotions for you. Love you always. Happy birthday, mere bhai."

Popular South Indian movie industry musician GV Prakash Kumar also shared a birthday wish for Dhanush.

"Happy bday dear brother @dhanushkraja have a healthy and prosperous year ahead," wrote GV Prakash Kumar from his Instagram handle on Monday.

The musician also gifted the fans of Dhanush by releasing the first single track from the actor's upcoming film Idli Kadai, starring Nithiya Menon in the lead role. The song is titled 'Enna Sugam'.

Dhanush's upcoming spiritual sequel to 'Raanjhanaa' titled 'Tere Ishk Mein', co-star Kriti Sanon also shared a beautiful birthday message for the actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday Shankar. May that smile of yours be as bright. Keep shining, keep inspiring and keep lighting up the screen."

Meanwhile, Dhanush's directorial 'Idli Kadai' is slated to release on October 1, 2025.

