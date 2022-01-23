Dhanush's brother-director Selvaraghavan tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar Dhanush's brother- filmmaker Selvaraghavan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old director took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to confirm the news.

"Good morning. I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for Covid 19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last 2 to 3 days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe, K. Selvaraghavan," the 'NGK' director wrote.

Soon after sharing the news, Selvaraghavan received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Apart from Selvaraghavan, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Geeta Basra, and Fardeen Khan, among several others are also battling COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

