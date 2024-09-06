Dharmaveer 2 New Trailer Out Now: Prasad Oak Stars as Dharmaveer Anand Dighe (Watch Video)

Prasad Oak's upcoming movie, "Dharmaveer 2," is highly anticipated as its release date approaches. Over the past few days, the film’s songs, teasers, and trailers have garnered significant praise from audiences. Recently, a new trailer was unveiled, showcasing the tagline, "He who preserves the heritage of Hinduism will rule the country!" This has certainly captured everyone’s attention.

The new trailer of "Dharmaveer 2" is brief yet impactful. Lines like "He who preserves the heritage of Hinduism will also rule the country!" resonate powerfully. The trailer reveals the evolving persona of Dharamveer Anand Dighe, played by Prasad Oak. He portrays Anand Dighe with a fiery intensity and a palpable sense of fear, making a strong impression.

"Dharmaveer 2" is set to be released on September 27. The film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal and Mangesh Desai of Zee Studios and Sahil Motion Arts, with writing and direction by Praveen Tarde. The lead roles are played by Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date. The trailer has received an enthusiastic response from audiences, and the film will be released across the country in both Marathi and Hindi. Composers Chinar Mahesh and Avinash Vishwajit have created the music for the songs featured in "Dharmaveer 2." The trailer launch event was graced by notable attendees such as Salman Khan, Ashok Saraf, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.