Dharmendra Dies at 89: Netizens React on Legendary Actor's Demise In Mumbai

November 24, 2025

ir="ltr">Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra reportedly passed away at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence on Monday, November 24. His body was taken to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, where several renowned actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan, were seen arriving. However, an official confirmation regarding the actor’s demise is still awaited. After IANS first posted the news, multiple media platforms immediately picked it up, triggering widespread panic and speculation. Videos circulating online showed celebrities like Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and others reaching the crematorium, further strengthening fears that the reports might be true and sending shockwaves across social media. But Dharmendra's fans are still questioning that if this is true.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. An official statement on veteran actor Dharmendra's health is awaited. pic.twitter.com/JIXuoWvq5L— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

Despite the rapid spread of the news, Dharmendra’s family has yet to issue a formal statement, leaving fans restless and repeatedly checking social media for clarity. Well-wishers who have closely followed his health updates are reluctant to accept the reports until the family confirms them.

The heart of Indian cinema has lost one of its brightest lights.

Dharmendra ji wasn’t just an actor, he was an emotion, a timeless presence who brought charm, warmth, and strength to every frame. From his effortless humor to his unshakable grace, he taught generations what it… pic.twitter.com/1nSAj0aYdl— IIFA (@IIFA) November 24, 2025

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) later posted a tribute on X (formerly Twitter), confirming the legendary actor’s passing. The statement read, “The heart of Indian cinema has lost one of its brightest lights.” It added, “Dharmendra ji wasn’t just an actor—he was an emotion, a timeless presence who filled every frame with charm, warmth and strength. With effortless humour and unwavering grace, he taught generations the true meaning of living and loving with passion. His legacy will live on through the stories he brought to life and the hearts he touched. Rest in peace, the He-Man of Bollywood—your magic will remain forever.”

Filmfare posted tributes to the Bollywood's he-man on X and wrote, " Veteran actor, #Dharmendra affectionately known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji,' passed away today at the age of 89. His passing leaves behind an unmatched legacy of over six decades."

Amid the confusion, many social media users have raised concerns over the irresponsible circulation of unverified information, especially as similar false rumours had surfaced during Dharmendra’s earlier hospitalisation. The public has strongly criticised the rush to break news without verification, with several voices urging journalists to prioritise accuracy over speed.

Nahin bhai saab jab tak hema malini ji confirm nahin karengi hum nahin manenge.— Hemant Batra (@hemantbatra0) November 24, 2025

Please confirm, I have already tweeted two times before.— `S.🚀 (@ThodaSaSanskari) November 24, 2025

Please confirm and put the news

We all saw what happened last time— Dharma 🌺🕉 (@DharmaCalling) November 24, 2025

Is this true or a joke— BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) November 24, 2025

The people faked this so much now I feel until hema malini mam confirms I won't believe— Neha Sharma (@Dr__Neha_) November 24, 2025

A user commented on X post of Filmfare, "Nahin bhai saab jab tak Hema Malini ji confirm nahin karengi hum nahin manenge. (Unless HEma Malini shares an update, we will not believe this news.)" Another user posted on X, "Please confirm, I have already tweeted two times before." The third user posted online, "Please confirm and put the news. We all saw what happened last time." The fourth user wrote, "Is this true or a joke." The fifth user commented, "The people faked this so much now I feel until Hema Malini mam confirms I won't believe."