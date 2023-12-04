Dharmendra lauds Bobby Deol's performance in 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Bobby Deol has been receiving love from all around the world for his performance in 'Animal', which opened in theatres on December 1.

Bobby's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, is likewise pleased with his son's performance in 'Animal.'

Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a photo of Bobby from the film, which he captioned, "My, Talented Bob."

Earlier, he was photographed by paparazzi in Mumbai, and he took the opportunity to thank the audience for their support of the film, particularly his fearsome adversary persona.

"Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands.

He was also spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat', co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like 'Soldier', 'Badal', 'Gupt', 'Race 3', 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s.

After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. 'Love Hostel' also made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

