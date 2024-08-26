Dheeraj Dhoopar says his pooch Oreo is an elder brother to his son Zayn

Mumbai, Aug 26 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ and ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu’, is celebrating the International Dog Day on Monday.

The actor has a pooch named Oreo, who is the 1st child in his family and is the elder brother to the actor’s son Zayn.

Talking about being blessed with Oreo’s presence in their lives, the actor said, “On International Dog Day, I can't help but celebrate my beloved Oreo, who has been the first child of our family and now proudly takes on the role of an elder brother to Zayn”.

The actor further mentioned that dogs hold a special place in his life, as they offer unconditional love and loyalty that words can hardly capture.

“With Oreo by my side, my love for dogs has only grown deeper. He's brought endless joy, warmth, and laughter into our home. Watching him bond with Zayn is truly heartwarming, and I’m grateful every day for the love and happiness he brings to our family. It is like watching your two kids growing up together”, he added.

Meanwhile, the actor essays the role of Subhaan in the television show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’. The show took a generational leap of 22 years in February this year. Actor Raymon Kakar replaced Aditi Sharma as the elder Dua. She is now seen as a strong matriarch who has taken over the family business. The show focuses on the journey of Dua’s daughters - half-sisters Ibaadat (Haider and Ghazal’s daughter), and Mannat (Haider and Dua’s daughter) who are against the misuse of the law that allows polygamy by men.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

He was also seen in his OTT debut with ‘Tatlubaaz’ which was release last year.

