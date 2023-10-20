Dheeraj Dhoopar wishes 'Tatlubaaz' co-star Nargis Fakhri on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar on Friday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his debut series 'Tatlubaaz' co-actor Nargis Fakhri.

Taking to Instagram, Dheeraj shared a picture which he captioned, "Happiest Birthday to one of the most beautiful, funniest, craziest & hardworking girl I know!"

In the picture, Nargis and Dheeraj could be seen sitting on the sets of their series.

'Tatlubaaz' marks the OTT debut of Nargis and TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Helmed by Vibhu Kashyap, the series also stars Divya Aggarwal and Zeishan Quadri in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role in 'Tatlubaaz' , Dheeraj earlier said, "I play the titular character in the series and it is something very different from what I have done in the past. As an actor I love to take up challenges and 'Tatlubaaz' for me is that challenge. The moment I read the script I decided to go ahead. I have mentally put in a lot of effort for this character in 'Tatlubaaz'.

"Getting into the character in Tatlubaaz has been a fun process for me internally as well as externally. Also, the experience of working with the whole team has been great, especially our director Vibhu Kashyap," he added.

The official streaming date of 'Tatlubaaz' is still awaited.

Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows such as 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Sherdil Shergill', 'Kundali Bhagya', among others.

Nargis, on the other hand, gathered a lot of popularity for her performance in the film 'Rockstar' in which she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

