Dhoom is one of the largest franchises in the country says, Hrithik Roshan

The much-talked about Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra & YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released on Feb 14 to unanimous acclaim and love.

The national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary! In the docu-series, Hrithik Roshan, who gave India one of the best anti-heroes to have ruled the hearts of people with his slick thief act in Dhoom: 2, speaks about what makes the Dhoom franchise, the coolest in India today!

Hrithik says, “Dhoom is one of the largest franchises in the country. Nothing of that kind had been attempted, executed, or perfected, which I think happened, you know, with each series of Dhoom it just went up a notch!”

The idea of Dhoom emerged from Aditya Chopra wanting to give India a breed of heroes who would be grey. He wanted this breed of anti-heroes to be thrill chasers who wouldn’t think twice to bend or break the law.

About Adi’s knack to back his ideas like the Dhoom franchise and turn them into big screen spectacles & blockbusters, Hrithik adds, “I was sure that he (Adi) would be a film-maker. But I think he’s gone much beyond that. I think he’s not just a film-maker now. I think he’s a creator of cinema in a larger sense. He’s on the forefront of our industry.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 year glorious existence.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan. It is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with worldwide gross collection currently at 1020 crore!