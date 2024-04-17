'Dhruv Tara': Tara attempts to ban child marriage after Dhruv steps up to it

Mumbai, April 17 In the current storyline of 'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare', Tara (Riya Sharma) seeks aid from a sage to prevent Dhruv's (Ishaan Dhawan) marriage to Dholi (Shreya Patil), as it would be child marriage.

However, tensions escalate when the sage switches his loyalty, leaving Tara stunned. Surya Pratap (Karan V Grover) seizes the opportunity, announcing Dhruv and Dholi's haldi ceremony.

In a daring move, Tara plans to make Surya Pratap consume a drink, after which Surya Pratap faints during the ceremony, and the sage says that whoever will occupy the throne for five days, their life will be in danger.

However, Tara is appointed to take over the throne. Utilising this opportunity, Tara aims to abolish the tradition of child marriage in the 17th century, and put a complete ban on the practice to prevent any future attempts by Surya Pratap to reverse the decision.

It will be interesting to see whether Tara will be successful in abolishing child marriage.

Talking about the sequence, Riya said: "The upcoming track is going to be an interesting one as Tara decides to stop child marriage as it should be, she tries hard to get it constitutionalised so that Suryapratap can’t reverse the act."

"It will be intriguing for viewers to witness how Tara navigates this challenge and handles Suryapratap's anger while ensuring the safety of Dholi and Dhruv," she added.

Karan added: "Surya Pratap is used to getting what he wants and doing things his way. Even though Tara manages to stop child marriage for now, Surya Pratap won't accept it. He sees himself as the one who decides what happens next, always wanting to control how things turn out."

'Dhruv Tara' airs Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m. on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor