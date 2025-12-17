Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Cr Mark, Continues to Maintain Strong Hold

Ranveer Singh- Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has turn out to be one of the massive hit on box office. Since the day of release (December 5, 2025) film has seen climbing the success ladder. After collecting Rs 381.25 crore in India, film earned Rs. 30 crore on Day 12, taking collection to Rs 411.25 crore. This film has crossed Rs. 400 crore mark in less than two week, which is pretty impressive .

According to Sacnilk, On Tuesday (December 16), Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 42.88 per cent, which is considered very healthy for its second week. Film's occupancy rates steadily increased throughout the day: 24.10% in the morning, 40.46% in the afternoon, 50.42% in the evening, and peaking at 56.53% during night shows. Dhurandhar will be released in two parts, with first parts success fans are not waiting to see the second part which will be released in Marach 2026. With the collection Part 1 alone has not only recovered the entire budget of both films but has also gone well into the profit zone.

Ranveer's Dhurandhar has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, collecting Rs 411.25 crore in its first 12 days, compared to Chhaava's Rs 363.25 crore. The film's continued success raises the question of whether it will exceed the lifetime earnings of Kaushal's biggest hits. Adding to the box office intrigue is Akshaye Khanna's role as the antagonist in both films. Dhurandhar maintains strong momentum and shows no signs of slowing down.

Check Day Wise Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 28 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 32 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 43 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 23.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 27 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 27 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 27 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 207.25 Cr -

Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 32.5 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 53 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 58 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 29.00 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 30.00 Cr (early estimates)

Total ₹ 411.25 Cr

About Ranveer Singh's Character

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

