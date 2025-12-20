Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Film Nears Rs 500 Cr Mark, Check Day Wise Collection

Ranveer Singh starrer film is ruling box office and within 15-days film has earned Rs 483 crore net. The film is all set to cross Rs 500 cr mark in coming days. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Rs 22.50 crore overall occupancy of 31.17 per cent, taking collection to Rs 483 cr. Film has sustained and managed to maintain hold on audience. Film has already crossed Rs 700 cr mark world wide.

This film marks one of the major career milestone for Ranveer singh as it becomes one of the highest grossing film in this industry. Dhurandhar is exceeding expectations, outperforming Ranveer's previous films and on track to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It aims to surpass Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1 (Rs 852.28 crore globally) and is close to overtaking Chhaava's global earnings (Rs 807.91 crore).

Check Day Wise Data

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (2nd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Total Rs 483Cr

Aditya Dhar directed, wrote, and co-produced Dhurandhar, a spy thriller inspired by real events including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Ranveer Singh stars as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent infiltrating Karachi's criminal underworld. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait, Arjun Rampal as ISI officer Major Iqbal, R Madhavan as Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal, and Sanjay Dutt as police officer Aslam, with Sara Arjun, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar Trailer