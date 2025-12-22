Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Film Maintains Strong Hold on Third Sunday; Check Earnings

Dhurandhar film is ruling the box office with its record breaking numbers. Film has crossed Rs, 500 cr mark in its domestic collection and still maintained strong hold from the beginning of first week. The movie earned Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday after making Rs 22.5 crore on Friday. According to Scanilk, on its Day 17 film earned Rs. 38.5 cr with 12.41 % occupancy making overall collection to Rs. 555.75 Cr.

Despite of tough competition of films like Avatar: Fire and Ash film maintained strong momentum and has entered in its third week. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar ranks as the second highest opener of 2025.

Day India Net Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Week 1 Total Rs 207.25 Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Week 2 Total Rs 253.25 Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs. 38.5 cr 17 Days Total Rs. 555.75 Cr

Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film to date, it has surpassed Padmaavat's lifetime collection, exceeding Rs 302.15 crore. Directed, written, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the hard-hitting spy thriller Dhurandhar, inspired by real events, stars Singh as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent infiltrating Karachi's criminal underworld following the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The film also addresses the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar First Indian Film to Feature Thrice in Global Top 5 Charts

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has achieved a historic milestone for Indian cinema, securing a place in the Global Box Office Top 5 for three consecutive weekends, a feat previously accomplished only by Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar and Zootopia. While other Indian films have briefly entered the global Top 10, Dhurandhar's international staying power is unprecedented, maintaining its 5 position even against the debut of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Unlike most Indian films that peak upon release, Dhurandhar has demonstrated exceptional resilience against major Hollywood competition.

Dhurandhar Trailer