Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Maintains Strong hold; Check Day Wise Earning
Dhurandhar has successfully completed 25 days at the box office and still maintains a strong hold. Ranveer Singh starrer film crossed the Rs. 700 cr mark in India by earing Rs. 10. 5cr. According to Sacnilk on third Tuesday, film earned Rs. 11. 25 cr taking domestic collection to Rs. 712.25 cr. Even after fourth week, Dhurandhar maintained a strong performance, posting double-digit collections. Dhurandhar's continued momentum allows it to dominate the box office well into its run.
Dhurandhar is a fast-paced spy thriller inspired by real events, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent who goes undercover in Karachi's criminal world following the Kandahar hijack and Parliament attack. The film also references the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna portrays gangster Rehman Dakait, while Arjun Rampal appears as ISI officer Major Iqbal. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal, and Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam.
Film also features Sara Arjun alongside a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik. Released in theaters on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is set to have a sequel released on March 19, 2026. Due to audience interest, the sequel is planned to be released in multiple languages.
Day-wise box office collection in India
|Day
|Weekday
|Collection (Rs crore)
|Day 1
|Friday
|28
|Day 2
|Saturday
|32
|Day 3
|Sunday
|43
|Day 4
|Monday
|23.25
|Day 5
|Tuesday
|27
|Day 6
|Wednesday
|27
|Day 7
|Thursday
|27
|Week 1 Total
|207.25
|Day 8
|Friday
|32.5
|Day 9
|Saturday
|53
|Day 10
|Sunday
|58
|Day 11
|Monday
|30.5
|Day 12
|Tuesday
|30.5
|Day 13
|Wednesday
|25.5
|Day 14
|Thursday
|23.25
|Week 2 Total
|253.25
|Day 15
|Friday
|22.5
|Day 16
|Saturday
|34.25
|Day 17
|Sunday
|38.5
|Day 18
|Monday
|16.5
|Day 19
|Tuesday
|17.25
|Day 20
|Wednesday
|18
|Day 21
|Thursday
|26 Cr
|Week 3 Total
|173 Cr
|Day 22
|Friday
|15
|Day 23
|Saturday
|20.5
|Day 24
|Sunday
|22.5
|Day 25
|Monday
|10.5
|Day 26
|Tuesday
|11. 25
|Total Collection
|712.25 cr
