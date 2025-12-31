Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Maintains Strong hold; Check Day Wise Earning

Dhurandhar has successfully completed 25 days at the box office and still maintains a strong hold. Ranveer Singh starrer film crossed the Rs. 700 cr mark in India by earing Rs. 10. 5cr. According to Sacnilk  on third Tuesday, film earned Rs. 11. 25 cr taking domestic collection to Rs. 712.25 cr.  Even after fourth week, Dhurandhar maintained a strong performance, posting double-digit collections. Dhurandhar's continued momentum allows it to dominate the box office well into its run.

Dhurandhar is a fast-paced spy thriller inspired by real events, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent who goes undercover in Karachi's criminal world following the Kandahar hijack and Parliament attack. The film also references the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna portrays gangster Rehman Dakait, while Arjun Rampal appears as ISI officer Major Iqbal. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal, and Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. 

Film also features Sara Arjun alongside a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik. Released in theaters on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is set to have a sequel released on March 19, 2026. Due to audience interest, the sequel is planned to be released in multiple languages.

Day-wise box office collection in India

DayWeekdayCollection (Rs crore)
Day 1Friday28
Day 2Saturday32
Day 3Sunday43
Day 4Monday23.25
Day 5Tuesday27
Day 6Wednesday27
Day 7Thursday27
Week 1 Total 207.25
Day 8Friday32.5
Day 9Saturday53
Day 10Sunday58
Day 11Monday30.5
Day 12Tuesday30.5
Day 13Wednesday25.5
Day 14Thursday23.25
Week 2 Total 253.25
Day 15Friday22.5
Day 16Saturday34.25
Day 17Sunday38.5
Day 18Monday16.5
Day 19Tuesday17.25
Day 20Wednesday18
Day  21Thursday 26 Cr
Week 3 Total 173 Cr
Day 22Friday 15 
Day 23Saturday 20.5  
Day 24Sunday 22.5 
Day 25Monday 10.5 
Day 26Tuesday 11. 25
Total Collection 712.25 cr

Dhurandhar Trailer

