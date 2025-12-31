Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Maintains Strong hold; Check Day Wise Earning

Dhurandhar has successfully completed 25 days at the box office and still maintains a strong hold. Ranveer Singh starrer film crossed the Rs. 700 cr mark in India by earing Rs. 10. 5cr. According to Sacnilk on third Tuesday, film earned Rs. 11. 25 cr taking domestic collection to Rs. 712.25 cr. Even after fourth week, Dhurandhar maintained a strong performance, posting double-digit collections. Dhurandhar's continued momentum allows it to dominate the box office well into its run.

Dhurandhar is a fast-paced spy thriller inspired by real events, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali, a RAW agent who goes undercover in Karachi's criminal world following the Kandahar hijack and Parliament attack. The film also references the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna portrays gangster Rehman Dakait, while Arjun Rampal appears as ISI officer Major Iqbal. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal, and Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam.

Film also features Sara Arjun alongside a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik. Released in theaters on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is set to have a sequel released on March 19, 2026. Due to audience interest, the sequel is planned to be released in multiple languages.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day Weekday Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 Friday 28 Day 2 Saturday 32 Day 3 Sunday 43 Day 4 Monday 23.25 Day 5 Tuesday 27 Day 6 Wednesday 27 Day 7 Thursday 27 Week 1 Total 207.25 Day 8 Friday 32.5 Day 9 Saturday 53 Day 10 Sunday 58 Day 11 Monday 30.5 Day 12 Tuesday 30.5 Day 13 Wednesday 25.5 Day 14 Thursday 23.25 Week 2 Total 253.25 Day 15 Friday 22.5 Day 16 Saturday 34.25 Day 17 Sunday 38.5 Day 18 Monday 16.5 Day 19 Tuesday 17.25 Day 20 Wednesday 18 Day 21 Thursday 26 Cr Week 3 Total 173 Cr Day 22 Friday 15 Day 23 Saturday 20.5 Day 24 Sunday 22.5 Day 25 Monday 10.5 Day 26 Tuesday 11. 25 Total Collection 712.25 cr

Also Read: “This Journey Felt Safe Because of You”: Ranveer Singh Wins Hearts as Dhurandhar Eyes Box Office History

Dhurandhar Trailer