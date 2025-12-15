'Dhurandhar' records housefull shows in Shopian, Pulwama, signals cinema revival in small towns of Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Aditya Dhar's action-adventure 'Dhurandhar' has registered houseful shows across several centres in Jammu & Kashmir, including smaller towns such as Shopian and Pulwama, where theatrical exhibition has remained limited. Strong audience turnout at these locations indicates renewed demand for cinema-going in the region, underscoring the appetite for big-screen entertainment even in towns without multiplex infrastructure.

The film's performance has been supported by Citara, a multiplex chain that operates small-format theatres with seating capacities of 100-150 seats across Jammu & Kashmir. In the absence of conventional multiplex infrastructure, these theatres have emerged as a practical alternative, offering local audiences an opportunity to experience films on the big screen.

In centres like Shopian and Pulwama, where multiplexes do not operate, 'Dhurandhar' has maintained strong occupancies, underlining the viability of smaller cinema formats when pricing and scale are aligned with local market realities. Trade observers noted that such theatres are addressing a long-standing structural gap in exhibition rather than competing with large multiplex chains.

India continues to remain significantly underscreened, particularly beyond metro cities. While multiplex-led expansion has driven screen growth over the past decade, larger capacities and premium pricing have impacted occupancy levels in several non-metro markets. As a result, compact theatres with lower operating costs and controlled seating are increasingly being viewed as a sustainable model for Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations.

Commenting on the response, Rahul Nehra, Managing Director of Citara Plex, said, "Our focus has been on building right-sized cinemas for smaller markets. The response to Dhurandhar in towns like Shopian and Pulwama reinforces our belief that audiences will come to theatres when the experience is affordable, accessible and close to home."

