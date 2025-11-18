Dhurandhar Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt High-Octane Action Avatar Impresses Fans

November 18, 2025

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer is finally out and fans can't keep calm as trailer is giving full action ...

Dhurandhar Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt High-Octane Action Avatar Impresses Fans

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer is finally out and fans can't keep calm as trailer is giving full action pack film vibe. Film has intense drama  which kept audience hooked for 4 mins straight. This film also includes four more talented actors R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.  The trailer opens with a tense interrogation scene featuring Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) questioning an Indian agent. Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), the leader of Indian Intelligence, gets ready to send in his best operative.

Akshaye Khanna appears as the violent Rehman Dakait, and Sanjay Dutt is introduced as the mysterious Jinn. Finally, Ranveer Singh makes a strong impression as Dhurandhar, displaying his intense character and action skills. The trailer's suspenseful beginning and action-packed ending have created a lot of excitement and anticipation online. 

Watch Dhurandhar Trailer

Here's How Internet reacted 

This upcoming Bollywood spy-action thriller directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Set across multiple decades, the film explores high-stakes espionage, covert missions, and India–Pakistan intelligence conflict, with a gritty, intense visual style. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it is slated to release on 5 December 2025, features dramatic action sequences, a strong musical score, and a dark, suspense-driven narrative that has generated major buzz due to its scale, patriotic tone, and star-studded cast.

