Dhurandhar Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt High-Octane Action Avatar Impresses Fans

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer is finally out and fans can't keep calm as trailer is giving full action pack film vibe. Film has intense drama which kept audience hooked for 4 mins straight. This film also includes four more talented actors R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer opens with a tense interrogation scene featuring Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) questioning an Indian agent. Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), the leader of Indian Intelligence, gets ready to send in his best operative.

Akshaye Khanna appears as the violent Rehman Dakait, and Sanjay Dutt is introduced as the mysterious Jinn. Finally, Ranveer Singh makes a strong impression as Dhurandhar, displaying his intense character and action skills. The trailer's suspenseful beginning and action-packed ending have created a lot of excitement and anticipation online.

Watch Dhurandhar Trailer

Here's How Internet reacted

Ranveer Singh’s energy feels amplified because the score is mixed like a global blockbuster it’s the attitude swagger and precision that shows how effortlessly Shashwat is lifting the entire sound game.#Dhurandar#ShashwatSachdevapic.twitter.com/Cz1sU7jR3h — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) November 18, 2025

There’s something about Sanjay Dutt’s presence that feels even bigger when the music behind him is produced with this level of detail Shashwat brings a premium finish to every single cue he touches.#Dhurandar#ShashwatSachdevapic.twitter.com/F9MUUhGJ5e — 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐥𝐚 (@irajendrashukla) November 18, 2025

Maddy commanding the screen while the score builds under him feels cinematic in the cleanest most international way possible Shashwat is doing something fresh with BGM that India genuinely has not heard before.#Dhurandar#ShashwatSachdevapic.twitter.com/9lrUo0MVPK — vintage tipu sir_ 53.78_ (@onetiponehand_) November 18, 2025

This upcoming Bollywood spy-action thriller directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Set across multiple decades, the film explores high-stakes espionage, covert missions, and India–Pakistan intelligence conflict, with a gritty, intense visual style. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it is slated to release on 5 December 2025, features dramatic action sequences, a strong musical score, and a dark, suspense-driven narrative that has generated major buzz due to its scale, patriotic tone, and star-studded cast.