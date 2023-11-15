Diana Penty makes her relatonship with Harsh Sagar Instagram official?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Diana Penty, who is quite low-key about her personal life, susprised her fans with a sweet birthday post for her rumoured boyfriend Harsh Sagar.

Taking to Instagram, Diana dropped an adorable picture with Harsh and called him her "partner in life."

"It's HS day!! Happy Birthday to my partner in crime-LIFE!! Wishing you the best year ever [?] Love you @harshsagar #ScorpioSeason," she wrote.

As soon as Diana uploaded a picture with Harsh, netizens chimed in the comment section and gave heartfelt reactions.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Finally you made it public," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Harsh is a diamond merchant and he has been in a relationship with Diana for many years now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'.Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

In June 2023, she wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Diana shared a string of pictures and videos which she captioned, "And it's a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we've been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to 'BE' in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that, and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass."

She also walked as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 recently.

