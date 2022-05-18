Did Arjun Kapoor drop a hint on his rumoured wedding with Malaika Arora?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for more than four years and if reports are anything to go by then the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. However, amid the wedding rumours, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a cryptic note and he took to his Instagram story and wrote: "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do." Coming back to Arjun-Malaika’s wedding reports, BollywoodLife report quoted a source saying, “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family.”

The source continued," Arjuna and Malaika do not want a lavish wedding, they believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika's parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list." "Malaika and Arjun will not go very heavy on their wedding attire too. Malaika will opt for a simple yet elegant saree on the registration day of the wedding, while Arjun will wear a simple kurta. While for the party they will don western outfits and will even pose for the shutterbugs", concluded the source. In a recent interaction with ETimes Malaika hinted at a wedding with Arjun and admitted they are thinking about their future. The actress asserted that she often tells Arjun she wants to grow old with him and that they are now discussing “what next.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has many interesting movies in his pipeline. Currently, he is shooting in Manali for The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. This marks the first collaboration between the two stars. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, and is directed by Ajay Bahl.

