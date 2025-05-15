Did Diljit Dosanjh Rejected 'No Entry 2' Over Creative Difference? Here is What We Know

Diljit Dosanjh, is not just a popular singer, but also a one of the best actor and his movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is the proof. Through his acting skills he has won his fans heart and they want to see him in more movies. He was reported to be a part of No-entry sequel, however, it is said Diljit has recently rejected the offer.

The 2005 hit 'No Entry' starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is slated for a sequel. While Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are confirmed for the project, Diljit Dosanjh, who was initially offered a role and expressed interest, has since withdrawn due to creative differences.

Neither Diljit nor the filmmakers have officially commented on his departure. However, many netizens have expressed approval of Diljit's decision on platforms like Reddit, citing his unsuitability for the film's genre.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently made headlines after his Met Gala appearance where he was all decked up as maharaja, which became talk of the town.