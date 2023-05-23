Did drug overdose kill Aditya Singh Rajput? Mumbai Police reacts

Model-turned-actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Andheri home on Monday. His house help found him unconscious in the bathroom and immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are awaiting the autopsy results.Mortal remains of the actor has been taken to Siddharth hospital and postmortem will begin at 10 am today. The actor’s family will be reaching Mumbai shortly.

According to the Oshiwara police, Rajput lived in an 11th-floor flat at Lashkaria Greenwood Apartments in Oshiwara. On Monday, around 2:30 pm, Rajput’s house help, who lived nearby, heard a thud coming from the bathroom. Upon investigating, he found Rajput lying unconscious. While some unverified reports have claimed Aditya Singh Rajput died due to alleged drug overdose, the Mumbai police has said that it is currently probing the matter. When asked about the reports of alleged drug overdose, DCP KrishnaKant Upadhyay said, “We are investigating exactly what has happened. So we will update once we get the necessary details.Aditya, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He reportedly appeared in several advertisements and participated in MTV Splitsvilla 9. He was also part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.