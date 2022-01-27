Did Nagarjuna blame Samantha for her split with Naga Chaitanya?

Superstar Nagarjuna, in a recent interview, broke his silence about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's split. He revealed that it was Samantha's decision to file for divorce. Speaking to a news portal, the veteran actor stated that Samantha applied for divorce and that his son Naga accepted the decision, but was worried about the family’s reputation. He further added that Naga and Samantha were very close and even celebrated New Year 2021 together, post which problems may have cropped up between the two. Nagarjuna also added that he is not aware of the problem that forced Naga and Samantha to take this extreme decision.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in a joint statement that read: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Samantha later deleted this separation post. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya and his family offered a Rs 200 crore alimony to Samantha. The actress, however, refused to take the alimony, stating that she didn't even want a penny from them. Reacting to the news, Nagarjuna had penned on social media, “With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength." Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2017.