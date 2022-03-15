Did Prabhas pull out of Maruthi's movie?

Hyderabad, March 15 For a couple of days now, a few Telugu-based social media handles have been posting that Prabhas is not going to be a part of Maruthi's much-anticipated venture.

Rumours about Prabhas's next movie with Maruthi caused much confusion between the fans, earlier on Monday.

But, it is confirmed that Prabhas has not taken any decision regarding his withdrawal from the project. He will soon start prepping up for the movie under director Maruthi, which is reported to be a full-run comedy entertainer.

The movie will apparently have three female leads, one of which is to be essayed by 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty. Another female role is to be filled by Tamil actress Malavika Mohanan, while the third female lead position is still in talks.

Fans await an official confirmation from the makers of this movie. Prabhas, who has multiple projects ahead, will be seen in an uber-cool look for this movie, as reports suggest.

After the release of Prabhas's much-awaited movie 'Radhe Shyam', rumours about his rejection of an upcoming movie emerged.

Prabhas's fans, who are clearly disappointed with the kind of response 'Radhe Shyam' has been receiving, seem to be worried about his upcoming movies as well.

