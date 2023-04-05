Did Shah Rukh Khan mistreat Gauri Khan after getting drunk at Nita Ambani's event?

A new viral video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has caused quite a stir on social media.In the aforementioned clip, we can see Shah Rukh and Gauri engrossed in an intense discussion right in the middle of a dance performance and their ‘argument’ has raised few eyebrows. Commenting on the clip one user wrote, ‘His PR protected this long but he is the worst kind of man’ another one wrote, ‘Gentleman publicly apni wife k sath jhgda karta he’. One even wrote, ‘Shame On You Shahrukh’.The actor and his wife have not addressed the clip.

Shah Rukh Khan also set the stage on fire with his electrifying dance to the hit track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. In the clip, the actor is seen making a stellar entry as the song plays in the background. SRK then asks Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to join him as they perform the hook step. Fans were awestruck by the actor's performance on stage. One user commented, “Once a king, always a king." Another user wrote, “No one can beat out King Khan. He is the best in every step." The audience pleaded for him to perform once again. They alluded to his famous dialogue from his movie Pathaan, asking him, “Desh ka sawaal hai (it for the country)." Agreeing with the demand from the audience, SRK said, “Desh ka sawaal hai, ek baar aur bajayenge. Mai bas itna hi karunga varna meri saas chad jayegi aur mai marr jaunga (Since it is for my country, I will do just this one step. Otherwise, I will get breathless and die. Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were also part at the event. The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.