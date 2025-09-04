Did Shahid Kapoor Drop A Look From Cocktail 2? Actor's Latest Instagram Post Leaves Fans Swooning — Check Out The Photos Here

Shahid Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, has once again captured fans’ attention with his latest social media updates. The actor shared fresh photos online, and within minutes, they went viral as admirers flooded the comments section, calling him “handsome.” Shahid posted two striking new images on Instagram, showcasing his look. Interestingly, speculations are rife that he may also be part of Cocktail 2, which has already started filming. Director Homi Adajania has been unveiling looks of Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, further fueling curiosity among fans.

Shahid Kapoor’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Biopic Shelved

In a disappointing update for Shahid Kapoor’s fans, his much-anticipated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic has been officially shelved. The project was expected to be a major highlight of his career, but director Amit Rai, known for OMG 2, confirmed the cancellation during a conversation with Mid-Day. Sharing his frustration, Rai criticized the industry’s flawed system. He stated, “The system is so cruel. Even if you have proved your mettle with a R180 crore film [OMG 2], it’s not enough. How is a director supposed to work here, under these systems of casting, production, star, and management?”

Also Read: Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai Seek Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja; Habitat Owner Thanks Rahool Kanal for Facilitating Darshan (Watch Video)

Shahid Kapoor WRAPS Fourth Film With Vishal Bhardwaj

Shahid Kapoor has completed his fourth collaboration with ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, following their earlier projects Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. This time, the actor plays what he described as a “madly different character.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes monochrome picture with Bhardwaj, Shahid expressed excitement for the upcoming title announcement. He also extended gratitude to his co-stars, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. Captioning the post, Shahid wrote, “And it’s a WRAP… My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done.”

Shahid Kapoor Expresses Gratitude To Co-stars

While wrapping up the project, Shahid Kapoor took a moment to praise his colleagues for their performances and teamwork. In his note, he wrote, “Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can’t wait to collaborate again you are so much fun.” Without revealing the name, he hinted at another favorite actor being part of the film, calling it a joy to work together. Shahid also thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala, writing, “And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one’s SUPER SPECIAL.” His words reflect the strong camaraderie and passion behind the film.