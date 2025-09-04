Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai Seek Blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja; Habitat Owner Thanks Rahool Kanal for Facilitating Darshan (Watch Video)

Comedian Samay Raina, along with his close friend and Habitat owner Balraj Singh Ghai, visited the famed Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai late on Wednesday night. Both well-known personalities, who have been surrounded by controversies in recent months, were seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They were accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal during their darshan. The video of their arrival, now viral across social media platforms, captures the duo entering the heavily crowded pandal under strict police security. Amid loud chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” they slowly made their way forward to seek the blessings of Bappa.

Their presence at the pandal quickly became a talking point due to their public profiles and the political connection. What stood out the most was the presence of Rahool Kanal, who in the past had vandalized Ghai’s Habitat studio during the Kunal Kamra controversy. Interestingly, this time Kanal was seen assisting Raina and Ghai for a smooth darshan. This apparent gesture of support and reconciliation drew attention, making their visit even more significant in the current cultural and political context.

Balraj Ghai Thanks Rahool Kanal For Facilitating Darshan

Following the visit, Balraj Singh Ghai took to social media to express his gratitude. Sharing pictures from the pandal, he thanked Rahool Kanal for facilitating their entry. “With blessings of Bappa, we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. Thank you so much @rahulnarainkanal bhai for taking me for this amazing Darshan. This was the first time I visited Lalbaugcha Raja in my life. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!” he wrote. His heartfelt words suggested moving on from earlier tensions and embracing peace.

Samay Raina's Career Amid Latent Controversy

For Samay Raina, the darshan came at a time when his name has frequently surfaced in connection with the India’s Got Latent controversy. Despite the online criticism and mixed reactions, his professional journey continues to climb new heights. His recent live performance in Mumbai reportedly drew nearly 25,000 attendees, a testimony to his growing fan base. Expanding further into the digital sphere, Raina also launched a podcast featuring prominent Indian influencers and content creators. His ability to draw massive crowds and expand into new creative avenues highlights his resilience amidst public scrutiny.

Taking to Instagram after his successful shows, Raina penned an emotional note for his fans. “Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city, I am overwhelmed, I’m grateful to every single person who came out to see me, it means the world to me, I love you guys so much, God has been kind," he wrote on Sunday, August 31. His words not only reflected his gratitude but also strengthened his connection with the city that has supported his artistic journey.