Trailer of Tamil series 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' out

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 : Trailer of new Tamil series 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' has been unveiled.

The show stars Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy, the eight-episode series is scheduled to be out on Prime Video on July 6.

Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil &Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year :) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 29, 2023

The heartwarming trailer of Sweet Kaaram Coffee, a fervent family-drama beautifully showcases how three women from the same family, and of different generations embark on an unforgettable journey. What starts as an impulsive road trip to take a break from not only their daily lives but also the archaic expectations laden on them, along the way transforms into a passage to rediscover themselves and reignite their zest for life.

Directors Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman have helmed the different episodes.

"It is the first time that I was directing a show with two other directors and a showrunner. So, despite having three different directors directing different sets of episodes, we were all completely aligned to how the story journeys along with the characters through the series. We individually connected to the material on a deeper level and I think Reshma really tactfully brought us all together to make sure we do justice to the vision that she had for Sweet Kaaram Coffee," said director of episodes one and eight, Bejoy Nambiar.

Madhoo opened up about what fans can expect from her character.

She said, "Kaveri is a responsible homemaker, who loves her family more than anything, and takes care of everyone, but somewhere along the way she loses herself. So, when her mother-in-law and daughter convince her to accompany them on an impromptu road trip, it reignites a spark in her to embark on this journey for herself."

She added, "Streaming has revolutionized the way we create and consume content, and Prime Video has given an incredible impetus to women-oriented stories such as Sweet Kaaram Coffee. It is a beautiful telling of a journey about rediscovering yourself, and exploring the possibilities of life beyond the confines of your home, outdated and stereotypical norms, and societal expectations. Being a part of this series has been an extremely rewarding experience."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor