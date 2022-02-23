Did Sonu Nigam receive 'threats' from BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal's cousin

Sonu Nigam has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, and the ace singer recently got embroiled in a controversy. According to a report in Zoom Digital, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal's cousin Rajinder has apparently been giving a tough time to the singer. Apparently, Iqbal had connected Sonu to his cousin Rajinder, requesting him to perform at a concert overseas. As Sonu's concert detailing is handled by an international promoter named Rocky, the singer reportedly asked Rajinder to connect with Rocky and apparently, this exchange did not go down well with Rajinder, who, according to sources, sent derogatory and slanderous messages to Sonu.

The source said, “Some of the things said in the messages are threatening in nature and ones that need to be investigated. The language used by Mr Rajinder in these messages has been undignified and came as a shock to Sonu Ji, who is one of the most respected and loved artistes of our country. ”The source also claimed that Sonu also has audio clips and screenshots of the threatening conversation. The singer has a lot of respect and admiration for Iqbal Singh Chahal and the work he has been doing in Mumbai and that's the reason why he chose not to take any action. The report also alleged that singer Palak Muchhal has been at the receiving end of the threats as well. The source also added that Sonu has the testimony of various people who have suffered at the hands of Rajinder, who has been throwing around his cousin Iqbal Chahal ji’s name and blackmailing people. On the personal front, Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country, was conferred on Sonu last month. He has had a successful singing career of three decades and is regarded as one of the most versatile voices in the Indian film industry.The singer's songs include Ye Dil Deewana, Kal Ho Na Ho, Saathiya, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Mai Agar Kahoon, Hans Mat Pagli, Do Pal and Sandese Aate Hai among others. Though he predominantly worked in Hindi and Kannada language films, he has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and other Indian languages.