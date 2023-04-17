Did Suhana Khan abuse cricketer Ishan Kishan? Shocking pic goes viral!



Actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, was spotted cheering for KKR on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KKR lost the match to Mumbai Indians. She also grabbed attention after she was seen reacting to Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan getting out. Sharing the video on Reddit, Bolly Blinds N Gossip, wrote, "Did Suhana just say f*** off to Ishan Kishan in today's match?" In the short clip, Ishan Kishan, who registered his half-century off only 21 balls, and played a role in Mumbai Indians' win, was bowled.

Suhana Khan, who was munching on snacks as she stood in the stands, was seen reacting to Ishan getting out. Her younger brother AbRam Khan was seen sitting beside Suhana in the clip.On April 7, Suhana Khan accompanied dad Shah Rukh Khan to Eden Gardens in Kolkata for KKR vs RCB match which they won. Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film, The Archies, which is directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The Indian adaptation of the popular American comic book series also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film marks the debut of Agastya, the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor as well as that of late actor Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi.