Did Vivek Oberoi take a dig at Salman Khan? Some people have an arrogance about being nice’

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up on his journey to stardom and candidly revealed that he faced obstacles in proving his worth, as outside influences manipulated his opportunities. During a recent conversation with Mashable Middle East, Vivek revisited the time he faced marginalization in the film industry, which hindered his path to superstardom. He expressed a profound sense of helplessness and frustration, stemming from the lack of opportunities to showcase his true potential. Vivek said, “If something bad, like your film’s failure, has happened, that’s one thing. But the feeling of being so helpless when you know it is going to happen again and again, and that you are going to get maneuvered or manipulated out of work or crushed and not even get the opportunity to prove yourself, that is very frustrating. I personally think there’s nothing worse than feeling completely helpless. You know something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it.”

When questioned about the individuals accountable for the situation, he said, “Of course I do. It’s a small industry, and it’s an open secret.” Vivek further added, “But you have to deal with it. Those things taught me to be a good person and a good human being, to be humble, nice, and helpful. And not to abuse the position of power I am in. Some people have an arrogance about being nice. They develop that also, there’s a righteousness around it. It’s a disease, you have to stay away