Did you know, Ashish Chanchlani auditioned for Stree and Dangal? Deets Inside!

Ashish Chanchlani, has taken the YouTube world by storm with his humorous and entertaining content. Ever since he stepped into the world of content creation, he has continued to thrive, steadily climbing the ladder of success. In fact, he also made his directorial debut with Ekaki, which is currently ruling the hearts of the masses. But did you know that he had also auditioned for films like Stree and Dangal?

Yes, Ashish Chanchlani had auditioned for Stree and Dangal for the roles of Bittu and Omkar, respectively. In a recent interview, Ashish shared his experience of auditioning for both films, revealing that the roles eventually went to Aparshakti Khurana. Joking about it, he mentioned "Maine, Stree ke liye audition diya tha., Aparshakti ke role ke liye. Ekbar Dangal ke liye bhi kiya tha. Maim Apar bhai ko bolta hoon, bhai apke sath kuch toh hain. Isliye meko pata chalta haina aap picture kar rahe ho toh main bhag jata hoon. Kyuki meko malum hai, maine kuch audition kiya, aap leke jaonge."

Ashish Chanchlani takes on multiple roles in Ekaki, serving as its writer, director, producer, and lead actor, underscoring the scale of his creative vision. The series also marks a reunion with his close-knit team: Kunal Chhabhria comes on board as co-producer, Akash Dodeja features as the parallel lead, Jashan Sirwani leads the project as executive producer, and Tanish Sirwani steers the show’s creative direction.

The screenplay is co-written by Grishim Nawanii, with Line Producer Ritesh Sadhwani providing production support. Promising an immersive and innovative storytelling experience, Ekaki premiered its first episode on November 27, 2025, followed by the second episode on December 8 and third on 21st December, 2025, exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel.