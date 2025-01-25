Did you know Gurmeet Choudhary was named by Army Officers

Mumbai, Jan 25 Commemorating Republic Day, actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared his deep connection with the Indian Army. He also disclosed that it was a group of Punjabi army officers who named him.

The actor was raised in an army family, with his father serving as an officer. Hence, Gurmeet Choudhary led the disciplined and unique life of cantonments, which helped shape his values and admiration for the armed forces.

Looking back at his journey, Gurmeet Choudhary was quoted saying, "The army has had a profound impact on my life. Few people know that my name, Gurmeet, was actually given to me by my father's Punjabi officer friends, all part of the Punjab Regiment. So, in a way, my name carries the essence of the army. Growing up as an army kid was a unique experience—moving from one posting to another, living in cantonments with army schools, theaters, and libraries—it was a world of its own. Many assumed I’d follow in my father’s footsteps and join the army, but I was always drawn to acting. Initially, my father was skeptical, thinking acting wasn't a viable career. But as time went by and people began recognizing him as ‘Gurmeet ke papa,’ he became my strongest supporter."

The 'Khamoshiyan' actor also shared that although his path led to an acting career, his love for the army never waned. He added that he paid homage to his father and the army fraternity with projects like "Commander Karan Saxena", “Playing an army officer in Commander Karan Saxena was a tribute to him and the values the army instilled in me. My respect for the armed forces runs so deep that I once considered enlisting to serve the nation, even if just for a short while. While that didn’t materialize, I strive to honor their sacrifices by bringing their heroic stories to life through my work and showcasing their bravery to the world."

