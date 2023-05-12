Did you Know? Shah Rukh Khan was once scolded by Imran Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of India's biggest superstars who is adored by people of all walks of life including politicians. However did you know the actor was once scolded by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Like everyone else Shah Rukh Khan too was cricket crazy. It seems he had gone to the cricket stadium once and asked Imran Khan for an autograph. Like many Indians, he too is a great fan of the flamboyant batsman and all-rounder.

During a previous interaction with a Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, Shah Rukh Khan said that he had a fanboy moment with Imran Khan at the cricket stadium in Delhi. Realizing that the batsman was close by, he grabbed the opportunity to seek an autograph. However, Imran scolded him and shooed him away. Well, it seems the team wasn’t at their best that day. The ace cricketer too did not fare well. Shah Rukh Khan felt that it might have affected his mood. It seems when Shah Rukh Khan later met Imran Khan, he narrated him the incident. But, he did not hold grudges and admitted that he would be a fan forever. Recently, Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad Court by the Pakistani paramilitary forces. The sight of him being dragged inside a van has sparked an uproar on social media. It was alleged that Imran and his wife have committed fraud to the tune of billions of Pakistani rupees.