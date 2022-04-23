'Didi ne fati condom pehenli': Netizens react after Urfi Javed steps out wearing bralette and transparent pant

Each time Urfi Javed is spotted by the paparazzi, her outfit becomes the talk of the town. She recently grabbed eyeballs when she stepped out wearing a set of transparent pants and a bralette. Several pictures and videos have surfaced online in which Urfi is seen flaunting her new look.

While some appreciated Urfi for her bold fashion statement, there's a section of social media users who trolled her for wearing a bralette and hologram-tinted pants at an event.

"crossed this limit😒😒 rip ur dressing sense," an Instagram user commented.

"Didi ne fati condom pehenli😂," another one wrote. "Who the hell calls her for any event? & koi bhi event pe aise kapde kaun pehnta hai 😂," an Instagram user quipped.

After making her appearance in bralette and hologram-tinted pants, Urfi took to Instagram and posted details of her look.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her peculiar fashion sense.