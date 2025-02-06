"Didn't Think Twice": Abhishek Banerjee On His Cameo in Rajkummar Rao’s Production ‘Toaster’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has revealed that his decision to be part of Rajkummar Rao’s debut production, Toaster, was driven by the strong bond and friendship they share. Known for their massively successful collaborations in films such as the Stree Franchise, the duo’s off-screen camaraderie has always been as strong as their on-screen chemistry.

Speaking about his involvement in Toaster, Abhishek Banerjee stated, "When Rajkummar spoke to me about joining his production venture, I didn’t even have to think twice. Our friendship has evolved from work colleagues on all our collaborations to become great friends and I knew I had to be there in any capacity possible for this landmark project as Patra and him make their debut as producers. It wasn’t just a professional decision; it was about standing by friends and reinforcing the bond that we have built over the years”. Toaster marks Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekha’s debut foray into production and promises to be a rib tickling comedy with an incredible cast.